The Director General of Health Services has confirmed 08 more Covid-19 related deaths bringing the death toll in the country due to the virus to 430.

01. A 67-year-old woman from Dematagoda who had passed away at home on February 16. The cause of death is cited as Covid-19 pneumonia and high blood sugar.

02. 58-year-old male from Colombo 08 who had passed away at the Maithri Sevana Treatment Center in Anuradhapura on February 17. The cause of death is reported as heart disease with Covid-19, serious kidney damage and high blood pressure.

03. 43-year-old male from Meegoda who had passed away at the Homagama Base Hospital on February 16 due to respiratory failure caused by Bronchitis and Covid-19 pneumonia.

04. A 20-year-old female from Ridimaliyadda who had passed away at the Badulla General Hospital on February 17. The cause of death is cited as Covid-19 pneumonia and respiratory failure.

05. 52-year-old male from Dekatana who passed away at the Homagama Base Hospital on February 18 due to Covid-19 pneumonia, high blood sugar, high blood pressure and asthma condition.

06. 86-year-old female from Colombo 10 who had passed away at home on February 17 while the cause of death is reported as Covid-19 pneumonia, lung infection and asthma condition.

07. 74-year-old woman from Keselwatte who had passed away at the Mulleriyawa Base Hospital on January 22 owing to Covid-19 pneumonia.

08. 81-year-old male from Wattala who had passed away at the Mulleriyawa Hospital on January 20 due to heart and raspatory failure.