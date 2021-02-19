Showers or thundershowers in three provinces

-

Several spells of showers will occur in Eastern, Northern, North-central and Uva provinces, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers can be anticipated at few places in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces during the evening or night.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Kankesanturai to Batticaloa via Trincomalee.

Winds will be north-easterly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to (40-45) kmph in the deep and shallow sea area off the coast extending from Colombo to Mannar via Puttalam and from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

Sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Hambantota via Galle can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

The wave height can increase up to (1.5-2.0) m in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

Naval and fishing communities and those who are living in coastal areas are also requested to be vigilant in this regard.