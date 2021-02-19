16-hour water cut for parts of Colombo District tomorrow

16-hour water cut for parts of Colombo District tomorrow

February 19, 2021   08:37 am

-

Water supply for several urban and municipal council areas in Colombo District be suspended for 16 hours tomorrow (February 20) due to essential maintenance work.

The water cut will be in effect from 8.00 am to 12.00 am, National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) said.

Accordingly, Colombo, Dehiwala-Mount Lavinia, Sri Jayewardenepura Kotte and Kaduwela municipal council areas and Maharagama, Boralesgamuwa and Kolonnawa urban council areas will be affected by the 16-hour water cut.

In addition, water supply for Kotikawatte-Mulleriyawa Pradeshiya Sabha area will also be interrupted tomorrow, according to the NWSDB.


Meanwhile, the NWSDB has decided to suspend the water supply for several areas in Kalutara District for 10-and-a-half hours from 8.30 am to 7.00 pm on Sunday (February 21).

Thereby, Wadduwa, Pothupitiya, Kalutara North, Kalutara South, Katukurunda, Nagoda, Bentota, Bombuwala, Pilaminawatte, Payagala, Maggona, Beruwala, Aluthgama, Darga Town, Kaluwamodara and Moragolla areas will be affected by the water cut.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories