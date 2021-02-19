16-hour water cut for parts of Colombo District tomorrow

-

Water supply for several urban and municipal council areas in Colombo District be suspended for 16 hours tomorrow (February 20) due to essential maintenance work.

The water cut will be in effect from 8.00 am to 12.00 am, National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) said.

Accordingly, Colombo, Dehiwala-Mount Lavinia, Sri Jayewardenepura Kotte and Kaduwela municipal council areas and Maharagama, Boralesgamuwa and Kolonnawa urban council areas will be affected by the 16-hour water cut.

In addition, water supply for Kotikawatte-Mulleriyawa Pradeshiya Sabha area will also be interrupted tomorrow, according to the NWSDB.



Meanwhile, the NWSDB has decided to suspend the water supply for several areas in Kalutara District for 10-and-a-half hours from 8.30 am to 7.00 pm on Sunday (February 21).

Thereby, Wadduwa, Pothupitiya, Kalutara North, Kalutara South, Katukurunda, Nagoda, Bentota, Bombuwala, Pilaminawatte, Payagala, Maggona, Beruwala, Aluthgama, Darga Town, Kaluwamodara and Moragolla areas will be affected by the water cut.