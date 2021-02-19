Mass Media Ministry requests priority for journalists in vaccination program

-

The Ministry of Mass Media has appealed to the Secretary to the Health Ministry to prioritize journalists in the Covid-19 inoculation program.

In his written request, the Mass Media Ministry’s Secretary has stressed that journalists are a frontline group at risk of Covid-19 infection due to the nature of their duties.

Journalists come into contact with the members of the public as they are required to travel to various parts of the country for work, he said further.

Accordingly, he requested the Health Ministry to give priority to staff as well as the journalists of all the institutions under the purview of Mass Media Ministry.

Mass Media Minister Keheliya Rambukwella on a previous occasion had made a similar request from the National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO).

Further, Mass Media Secretary has requested the Health Ministry to administer the Covid-19 vaccine to postal workers who are engaged in distribution of parcels and letters to the public.