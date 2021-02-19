Two arrested in Makola with heroin and cash

February 19, 2021   10:58 am

Two suspects have been arrested along with nearly 1kg of heroin and Rs 350,000 in cash, the Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said.

Police Special Task Force (STF) officers had taken the duo into custody in the area of Makola.

A three-wheeler which was in possession of the suspects has also been seized by the STF officers.

Police Spokesperson noted that investigating officers have seized nearly 15kg of narcotics within the past week.

