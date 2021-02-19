Two airlines resume flights to Sri Lanka

-

Two airlines have resumed operations to Sri Lanka which were halted following the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

Thereby, two flights chartered by SalamAir in Oman and Bangkok-based Thai AirAsia have touched down at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake.

A flight operated by Salam Air which departed from Omani capital Muscat had arrived in Sri Lanka with 75 passengers aboard followed by a flight operated by Thai AirAsia.