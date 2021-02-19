-

Former Sri Lanka fast bowler Chaminda Vaas has been appointed as the fast bowling coach of the national squad for the upcoming West Indies tour, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said.

Vaas is one of the most successful and accurate left-arm seamers Sri Lanka has ever had. Later indipper was his trademark delivery. Vass was also known for his carefully disguised off cutter bowling.

The appointment came after David Saker stepped down as Sri Lanka’s fast bowling coach on Thursday (February 18) days before the West Indies tour. Saker had held the post since December 2019.

National squad is scheduled to leave for West Indies on the 23rd of February for matches across all formats.

The tour, which consists of two Tests, three ODIs and three T20 Internationals, will begin on the 3rd of March.

It was postponed earlier after Sri Lanka head coach Mickey Arthur and batsman Lahiru Thirimanne were tested positive for Covid-19.

The tour was rescheduled as Covid-19 test results of the rest of the squad came back negative.