Depletion of blood reserves during past two weeks  NBTS

There has been a depletion of the blood reserves during the past two weeks due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic situation, says the Director of National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS) Dr. Lakshman Edirisinghe.

He said the NBTS therefore decided to take new measures to increase the blood reserves for the next two weeks.

Dr. Edirisinghe appealed to blood donors and donation camp organizers for their contribution in this regard.

Members of the public will accordingly be given the opportunity to donate blood at 107 blood banks from 8.00 am to 4.00 pm. All blood donation procedures will be carried out in compliance with health regulations.

Donor camps with minimal number of participants can be organized at low-risk areas for novel coronavirus by consulting the Public Health Inspectors (PHIs) in charge of the area. he added.

More details can be accessed via the official website of National Blood Transfusion Service: http://nbts.life