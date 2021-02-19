Total coronavirus recoveries in Sri Lanka cross 72,000

-

The Ministry of Health says that another 743 more patients who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and discharged from the hospital within the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country to 72,566.

Majority of the recoveries were reported from Bingiriya Treatment Centre (101), Giriulla Treatment Centre (72), Dambadeniya Treatment Centre (71) and Rambukkana Treatment Centre (44).

A total of 78,420 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Sri Lanka so far. Meanwhile, 5,424 active cases are currently under medical care.

Sri Lanka’s death toll due to the virus stands at 430.