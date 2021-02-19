Parliament to convene for 3 days next week

-

The Committee on Parliamentary Business chaired by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena has decided to hold Parliament Sittings for next week from February 23rd to 25th.

The Serjeant-at-Arms of the Sri Lanka Parliament says that arraignment have been made for the Members of parliament (MPs) who are yet to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to do so during the aforementioned dates.

He stated that MPs can volunteer to receive the vaccine at the Army Hospital in Narahenpita between 8.30 a.m. and 12 noon on February 23, 24 and 25.

Meanwhile a special Dhamma sermon in the memory of the late Speaker W. J. M. Lokubandara will be held on the February 22nd at 3.00 p.m. under the patronage of the Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena at Parliament.

The Secretary General of Parliament has invited MPs to attend this Dhamma sermon.