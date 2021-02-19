Turkey donates ventilators and PPEs to Sri Lanka

-

Government of Turkey has donated 10 Ventilators and a consignment of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to Sri Lanka.

Foreign Secretary Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage formally accepted the donation from the Ambassador of Turkey to Sri Lanka Demet Şekercioğlu at the Foreign Affairs Ministry yesterday (February 18).

Foreign Affairs Ministry said the Turkey’s donation was in support of Sri Lanka’s ongoing Covid-19 prevention efforts.

Foreign Secretary Colombage expressed Sri Lankan government’s gratitude and deep appreciation to Turkey for the valued donation, while recalling the ever growing mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

He has also referred to the increased importance of bilateral relations between Sri Lanka and Turkey in recent times, including in the economic sphere.

Senior officials of the Foreign Affairs Ministry as well as diplomatic staff of the Turkish Embassy in Colombo participated in the donation ceremony.