Turkey donates ventilators and PPEs to Sri Lanka

Turkey donates ventilators and PPEs to Sri Lanka

February 19, 2021   05:16 pm

-

Government of Turkey has donated 10 Ventilators and a consignment of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to Sri Lanka.

Foreign Secretary Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage formally accepted the donation from the Ambassador of Turkey to Sri Lanka Demet Şekercioğlu at the Foreign Affairs Ministry yesterday (February 18).

Foreign Affairs Ministry said the Turkey’s donation was in support of Sri Lanka’s ongoing Covid-19 prevention efforts.

Foreign Secretary Colombage expressed Sri Lankan government’s gratitude and deep appreciation to Turkey for the valued donation, while recalling the ever growing mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

He has also referred to the increased importance of bilateral relations between Sri Lanka and Turkey in recent times, including in the economic sphere.

Senior officials of the Foreign Affairs Ministry as well as diplomatic staff of the Turkish Embassy in Colombo participated in the donation ceremony.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories