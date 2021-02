-

An earth tremor has been reported off the coastal area in Panama, Ampara today (February 19).

According to the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau (GSMB), the incident has taken place at around 11.14 am.

It was measured 4.0 on the Richter Scale, the GSMB said further.

Reportedly, the tremor was felt 10km deep in the sea and 28km off the coast of Panama.