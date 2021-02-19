Youth who died after fainting in bus posthumously tests Covid-19 positive

February 19, 2021   07:29 pm

A 29-year-old has passed away after suddenly falling ill while travelling in a bus.

He was identified as a resident of Etaweerawewa in Maradankadawala, Kekirawa.

Public Health Inspector in charge of the area said the youth had passed out inside the bus and died while being hospitalized.

According to reports, a PCR test carried out at the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital revealed that the deceased was positive for Covid-19.

