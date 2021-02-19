Coronavirus: Sri Lanka sees 506 new cases within the day

-

Sri Lanka registered 258 more positive cases of COVID-19 today (February 19) as total novel coronavirus infections reported within the day reached 506.

Department of Government Information says all of them are close contacts of earlier cases linked to the Peliyagoda cluster.

The new development has pushed the country’s confirmed COVID-19 cases count to 78,926.

According to COVID-19 figures, 5,930 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres.

Meanwhile, total recoveries reported in the country now stand at 72,566.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 430 fatalities due to the outbreak of the pandemic.