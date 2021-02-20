Two nabbed at Wennappuwa with over 1kg of heroin

-

Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) has arrested two suspects who were in possession of 1kg 15g of heroin.

The duo was taken into custody last evening (February 19) at a checkpoint in Wennappuwa on Colombo-Chilaw main road, the Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said.

According to reports, they were identified as residents of Chilaw area.

Police spokesperson said a total of 120 persons have been arrested in island-wide drug raids carried out yesterday.

Two of them were nabbed in Angulana area along with more than 300g of heroin.

In addition, a 31-year-old was taken into custody while in possession of 20g of heroin, 10g of crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as ‘Ice’) and 100g of cannabis. The raid was carried out by Dompe Police in the area of Pelahera.

Another suspect, aged 51 years, has been arrested by the Keselwatte Police along with 20g of heroin and Rs. 210,000 in cash.