Showers expected in parts of the island today

Showers will occur at times in Eastern, Northern, North-central and Uva provinces and in Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kalutara, Galle and Matara districts during the evening or night and fairly heavy falls above 50 mm can be expected at some places.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Kankesanturai to Batticaloa via Trincomalee.

Winds will be north-easterly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to (40-45) kmph in the deep and shallow sea area off the coast extending from Colombo to Mannar via Puttalam and from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Hambantota via Galle can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

The wave height can increase up to (1.5-2.0) m in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The Met. Department has requested naval and fishing communities and those who are living in coastal areas to be vigilant in this regard.