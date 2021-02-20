-

A young woman, who attended classes conducted by the ringleader of Easter Sunday terror attacks in 2019 Zahran Hashim, has been taken into custody yesterday (February 19).

The 24-year-old was identified as a resident of Hingula in Mawanella, Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said.

She was arrested in a joint raid carried out by the officers of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Terrorism Investigation Division (TID).

Police spokesperson said the TID had received information pertaining to Zahran Hashim’s training camps for women. Probing the matter further, TID officers on December 07 last year had arrested six women who had received such training.

Interrogations into the arrestees have revealed that another woman had attended the classes led by Zahran Hashim, he said further.

The suspect is currently held in the custody of the TID, according to reports.