COVID vaccination for monks & other religious leaders

-

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has instructed the officials to administer COVID-19 vaccines to Buddhist monks and other religious leaders without delay.

Accordingly, the inoculation program for religious leaders will commence with vaccination of Buddhist monks in Kandy District today (February 20), Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

The Premier, in his capacity as the Minister of Buddha Sasana, Religious & Cultural Affairs, had directed the ministerial secretary to take necessary measures in this regard.

PM’s Office assured that all religious leaders across the country will soon receive COVID vaccine shots.

Buddhist monks in Badulla District will be vaccinated tomorrow (February 21) under the next phase of the program, the statement read further.