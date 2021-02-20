Coronavirus: 890 more patients regain health

-

The total count of coronavirus recoveries reported in Sri Lanka has exceeded 73,000 today (February 20), the Ministry of Health confirmed.

With 890 more patients being discharged from hospitals following complete recovery from the virus, the total number of recoveries recorded in Sri Lanka reached 73,456.

Majority of the recoveries were reported from Bingiriya Treatment Centre (78), Embilipitiya Treatment Centre (55), Kahawatte Treatment Centre (55), Panideniya Treatment Centre (50), Warakapola Base Hospital (45), Giriulla Treatment Centre (43), Polgolla Treatment Centre (42) and Koggala Beach Hotel (41).

Sri Lanka has confirmed a total of 78,937positive cases of novel coronavirus so far. However, 5,048 of them are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres.

Meanwhile, the country has witnessed 433 fatalities following the outbreak of the pandemic.