Confirmed Covid-19 cases in Sri Lanka cross 79,000

February 20, 2021   05:49 pm

Sri Lanka reported 257 new infections of the novel coronavirus today (February 20), Army Commander General Shavendra Silva confirmed.

Accordingly, the total count of Covid-19 cases reported in the country reached 79,194.

As per Health Ministry’s data, 73,456 of the confirmed patients have recovered from the virus so far.

However, 5,305 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres located across the island.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has witnessed 433 deaths from the virus so far.

