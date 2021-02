-

A total of 39,078 individuals have been vaccinated against the coronavirus pandemic, said the Acting Minister of Health Prof. Channa Jayasumana.

They have been vaccinated with the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine (COVIDSHIELD) imported from the Serum Institute of India.

Accordingly, the total number of COVID-19 vaccinations administrated in Sri Lanka so far is at 302,857, said Jayasumana.