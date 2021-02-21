Norton Bridge Traffic OIC, Galle PS member remanded over extortion

-

Six individuals have been arrested and placed under remand custody over an incident of extortion, Police Media Division stated.

Reportedly, the Officer-in-Charge of the Traffic Division of the Norton Bridge Police and a member of a Pradeshiya Sabha in Galle are among the arrestees.

The group had attempted to extort money from the Chief Incumbent of the Pathgama Yogashrama Temple in Balapitiya, the Police said.

Investigations have revealed that a group claiming to be officers from a special unit of the Senior DIG in charge of the Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon had visited the monk on February 17 at around 9.30 pm and demanded a ransom of Rs. 1 million.

The suspects had been arrested in the Heenatiya area in Balapitiya when the Chief Incumbent was on his way to the bank to collect the money.

The arrest has been made by the Ahungalla Police on a tip-off received by them.

The six suspects have been remanded until March 02 by the Balapitiya Magistrate Jayampathi Hansadeva Samaradiwakara.