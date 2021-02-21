Zahran Hashim trained 15 female suicide bombers - Police

-

It has been revealed that Zahran Hashim, the ring leader behind the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks, had trained 15 women to become suicide bombers.

Police Media Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana stated that the information was revealed during the interrogation of the girl who was arrested in the Mawanella area recently by the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID).

It has been further revealed that 5 of the 15 women were killed in the explosion in Sainthamaruthu following the Easter attack.

The remaining bombers are currently imprisoned or under the custody of the TID, said DIG Ajith Rohana.

“During the interrogation of the Terrorism Investigation Division, it was revealed that about 15 women had participated in the classes conducted by Zahran Hashim in December 2018.

Five of these women were killed in a suicide bombing in the Saindamardu area. Three other women have been remanded. In addition, 7 other women including the woman arrested the day before yesterday are currently in the custody of the Terrorism Investigation Division.

It has been revealed that the women had taken the ‘Bayat’ oath [oath of allegiance] after attending the classes by the criminal named Zahran Hashim. The ‘Bayat’ oath states that they will be prepared to carry out a suicide attack at any given moment.”