Derailment disrupts train services on Upcountry line

Train services on the Upcountry Railway Line have been disrupted due to a derailment of a passenger train this afternoon (21).

The derailment occurred between Nawalapitiya and Iguru Oya railway stations, the Railway Control Room said.

The observation compartment of a train traveling from Colombo Fort to Badulla has derailed in this manner.

The Railway Control Room stated that the reparation activities to put the derailed compartment back on track are currently underway.