Coronavirus: 518 new infections confirmed within the day

Sri Lanka registered 264 more positive cases of COVID-19 today (February 21) as total novel coronavirus infections reported within the day reached 518.

Department of Government Information says 495 of today’s cases are close contacts of earlier cases linked to the Peliyagoda cluster.

The remaining 23 have been detected from the prison cluster.

New development has pushed the country’s confirmed COVID-19 cases count to 79,998.

According to COVID-19 figures, 5,264 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres.

Meanwhile, total recoveries reported in the country now stand at 74,299.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 435 fatalities due to the outbreak of the pandemic.