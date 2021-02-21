-

Sri Lanka witnessed 10 more COVID-19 related fatalities as the death toll climbed to 445, Director-General of Health Services confirmed today (February 21).

According to the Department of Government Information, all of the deceased were aged over 50 years.

Details of recent coronavirus victims are as follows:

01. A 74-year-old man from Kolonnawa area has died today while receiving treatment at the Homagama Base Hospital. He was transferred from Colombo National Hospital after testing positive for the virus. The cause of death was recorded as COVID pneumonia and complicated liver disease.

02. An 82-year-old woman from Wellawatte area died at the Homagama Base Hospital today. She had been transferred from Colombo South Teaching Hospital upon testing positive for the virus. The cause of death was cited as COVID pneumonia.

03. A 58-year-old woman died on February 16 at her home in Kalutara area. COVID-19 infection, blood poisoning, heart disease and acute diabetes were reported as the cause of death.

04. A 72-year-old woman who was living in Waskaduwa area died at her home on February 16. The cause of death was recorded as COVID-19 infection, blood poisoning and heart attack due to high blood pressure.

05. A 65-year-old man from Bibila area has died on February 19. He was moved to Kandy National Hospital from Monaragala District Hospital after testing positive for the virus. He suffered from brain hemorrhage and respiratory tract infection along with COVID-19 infection.

06. A 68-year-old man from Guruthalawa area, who tested positive for the virus at General Hospital in Badulla, was transferred to Mulleriyawa Base Hospital where he died yesterday (February 20). COVID pneumonia, heart disease, kidney disease and acute diabetes were recorded as the cause of death.

07. A 68-year-old man from Pitakotte area has died on admission to Colombo South Teaching Hospital on February 19. The cause of death was cited as wheezing and acute diabetes along with COVID-19 infection.

08. An 83-year-old man who was living in Kudagalgamuwa area died while receiving treatment at the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital on February 14. He has suffered from COVID-19 infection, blood poisoning due to an injury and kidney disease.

09. A 90-year-old man from Ratmalana area passed away yesterday (February 20) while receiving medical care at Pimbura Base Hospital. He was receiving treatment at Sri Jayewardenepura General Hospital when he tested positive for novel coronavirus. The cause of death was recorded as COVID pneumonia.

10. A 72-year-old man from Hatton area died yesterday (February 20) due to COVID-19 infection, acute diabetes, high blood pressure and brain cell death. He had been transferred from a private hospital in Colombo to National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID) after testing positive for novel coronavirus.