46th session of UNHRC commences today

February 22, 2021   09:25 am

The 46th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) is set to commence today (February 22) in Geneva, Switzerland, and is to continue until March 23.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights is scheduled to present a report on reconciliation, accountability, and the promotion of human rights in Sri Lanka at this year’s UN Human Rights Council.

UN Human Rights Commissioner Michelle Bachelet is due to present the relevant report during the session.

In response, Sri Lanka’s Foreign Affairs Minister Dinesh Gunawardena is scheduled to address the Council online on February 24, regarding Sri Lanka’s position.

Reportedly, the United Kingdom, Canada, Montenegro, Northern Macedonia, and Malawi are planning to bring a joint resolution against Sri Lanka.

Minister Dinesh Gunawardena says that plans have already been made to effectively deal with the allegations leveled against Sri Lanka.

