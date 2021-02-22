Amendments to O/L Admission Card carried out online - Exams Dept.

-

All arrangements have been made to commence the G. C. E. Ordinary Level examination from March 01, the Department of Examinations stated.

Commissioner General of Examinations Sanath Pujitha said that the training of the examination staff for the exam has been completed.

He added that there are plans to set up 02 special examination centers covering all districts.

Meanwhile, candidates who sit for the O/L exam have been given the opportunity to amend the inaccuracies in their Admission Cards through the website of the Department of Examinations.

The Commissioner-General said, “There is no need to come to the Department of Examinations to make a name change, subject or media change in a particular Admission Card. Instead, you can visit the Department of Examinations website and make that amendment.

Accordingly, principals can make changes to their school candidates while private applicants are given the opportunity to do so in person. Then you have to get a copy of it and attach it with the Admission Card and hand it over to the Head of the Examination Hall on the day of the examination.”