Lahiru Kumara contracts COVID-19 ahead of West Indies tour

Sri Lanka Fast bowler Lahiru Kumara, who was scheduled to join the West Indies tour, is confirmed to have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said in a statement that this was confirmed during a PCR test conducted yesterday (21).

He was identified to have been infected when the squad selected for the T20 and ODI series underwent PCR tests, the SLC said.

The Sri Lankan squad is scheduled to leave the island for the West Indies tour tomorrow.