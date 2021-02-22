President inaugurates Plant A Hope tree planting program

-

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today inaugurated “Plant A Hope,” the national tree planting program organized by the Sri Lanka Scout Association.

The program which aims to plant 100,000 trees in the country took place to celebrate World Thinking Day in remembrance of the birthday of Lord Baden-Powell, the founder of the Scouts movement, and Lady Baden-Powell.

The President inaugurated the program by planting a ‘red sandalwood’ plant at the President’s House today (22).