Water supply to be restricted due to dry weather

Water supply to be restricted due to dry weather

February 22, 2021   03:15 pm

-

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board says that the water supply will be restricted or low-pressure supply will be experienced in certain areas due to the prevailing dry weather conditions.

The Water Board said that several reservoir catchment regions are experiencing drought and drinking water sources have dried up owing to the weather condition. 

The 24-hour continuous supply of water will have to be restricted to meet the drinking water needs of the consumers while the consumers living in high ground areas will experience low-pressure supply, it said.

The public is therefore requested to use water sparingly under this situation, the Water Board said. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories