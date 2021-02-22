Railway unions to launch token strike at midnight

-

Railway trade unions have decided to launch a trade union action from midnight today (February 22).

Secretary of the Locomotive Engineering Operators’ Union (LEOU) Indika Dodangoda said that 19 railway trade unions have joined together for this trade union action.

Speaking to the media, Dodangoda said that the main reason behind the decision for a trade union action is to halt a project commenced by the ‘Yahapalana’ government.

According to him, the previous regime completely removed the 131 km railway track between Mahawa and Omanthai, only to be followed by a new project to build the same route once again.

Dodangoda added that agreements have been signed with Indian companies and that the project has now at the stage of implementation.

Thereby, the trade unions will commence a token strike at midnight today, he said.