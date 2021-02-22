O/L results out by June, A/L classes start in July - GL

-

The results of the G. C. E Ordinary Level Examination, which is scheduled to be held from March 01, will be released by June, Minister of Education Prof. G. L. Peiris stated.

Accordingly, the Advanced Level classes for the same batch will commence from July, the Minister added, joining a press conference held today (22).

He said that their main objective is to not waste the ‘precious youth’ of children of the country.

A total of 622,305 candidates are to face the Ordinary Level examination at 4,513 centers from 1st to 10th of March.

A total of 423,746 school candidates and 198,606 private candidates are scheduled to appear for the exam this year.

The Education Minister said that 542 coordinating centers have been set up for this purpose.

Speaking further, Prof. Peiris stated that two special exam centers have been established for candidates who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

He added that special arrangements have been made for the Colombo District as 02 centers may not be sufficient.

“Necessary arrangements have already been made to ensure the health safety of the children in consultation with the principals, public health inspectors and local health officers with this regard.”