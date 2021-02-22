-

With a total of 223 new cases confirmed on Monday, Sri Lanka’s total COVID-19 cases have reached 80,222, said the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry.

Three of the new cases reported today are from the prisons cluster while the remaining 220 are close contacts of infected patients from the Peliyagoda cluster.

This brings the tally of coronavirus cases from the Minuwangoda, Peliyagoda and prisons clusters to 76,146.

The total number of recoveries from Covid-19 has climbed to 75,110 in the country while 4,667 patients infected with the virus are cruelty under treatment.

Sri Lanka’s death toll due to the virus stands at 445.