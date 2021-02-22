Vaas resigns as Sri Lanka fast bowling coach

-

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) says that former Sri Lanka cricketer Chaminda Vaas today announced his resignation from his post as Consultant Bowling Coach of the national team, just three days after he was appointed to the position.

SLC stated that Chaminda Vaas has resigned from his post effective 26th March 2021, and has also informed that he will not be available to tour West Indies as a member of the support staff.

Vaas’s resignation comes hours before the team was scheduled to depart for West Indies, which is scheduled for tonight, the statement said.

The former Sri Lanka fast bowler was only appointed as the fast bowling coach of the national squad on February 19, 2021 for the upcoming West Indies tour.

Issuing a statement on the abrupt resignation, the SLC said:

“It is particularly disheartening to note that in an economic climate such as the one facing the entire globe right now, Mr. Vaas has made this sudden and irresponsible move on the eve of the team’s departure, based on personal monetary gain.”

“The Management of SLC, and indeed the entire nation, hold Mr. Vaas in high esteem as a cricketer who has excelled for his country. His years of yeoman service have been appreciated and rewarded over the years both in status and in kind.”

“In such circumstances, it is extremely disheartening that a legend such as Chaminda Vaas has resorted to holding the administration, the cricketers, and indeed the game at ransom, by handing in his resignation at the eleventh hour, citing the administration’s refusal to accede to an unjustifiable demand for an increased USD remuneration, in spite of being a contracted employee of Sri Lanka Cricket, already receiving remuneration that is in keeping with his experience, qualifications, and expertise, in addition to which he would have been entitled to the usual USD per diems offered to all members of a traveling squad.”