Sri Lanka has registered 267 more positive cases of Covid-19 today (February 22), the Ministry of Health confirmed.

Thereby, Sri Lanka has detected 490 new positive cases of COVID-19 within the day.

As per statistics, the total number of Covid-19 infections confirmed so far in the country now stands at 80,489.

Recoveries from the virus meanwhile climbed to 75,110 earlier today, as 811more patients regained health.

However, 4,934 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centers located across the island.

Total lives claimed by the pandemic outbreak sits at 445 at present.