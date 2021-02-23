Youth arrested for posting TikTok video with Prabhakarans images

February 23, 2021   08:36 am

A youth has been arrested for posting a video containing images of slain leader of now-defunct separatist group LTTE, Velupillai Prabhakaran on TikTok video-sharing platform.

The Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) had taken the 25-year-old into custody in the area of Wattala.

According to Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana, the suspect who hails from Mullaitivu area had also resided in Hatton.

Upon searching the arrestee’s mobile phone, the investigating officers have uncovered multiple contents created by the arrestee promoting terrorist activities.

