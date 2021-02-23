PCoI report on Easter attacks handed over to Speaker

-

Presidential Secretariat has handed over the report of Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) on Easter Sunday terror attacks to Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardene.

English version of the report and a translated copy in Sinhala were tabled at the meeting of Cabinet of Ministers yesterday.

The report will be submitted to the Parliament later today (February 23).

Reportedly, former high-ranking politicians and officials including ex-President Maithripala Sirisena, ex-Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando, ex-IGP Pujith Jayasundara, ex-SIS chief Nilantha Jayawardena, ex-Minister Rishad Bathiudeen and many others have been charged in the report.

The Presidential Commission of Inquiry appointed to investigate the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks handed over its final report to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on February 01.

Hearings and other procedures of the Presidential Commission officially came to a conclusion on January 27, 2021.

The Commission was appointed by former President Maithripala Sirisena on September 22nd, 2019 to investigate the series of attacks that took place on Easter Sunday same year and to recommend necessary actions.

The commission had recorded evidence from a total of 440 individuals during its term.

The commission was chaired by Court of Appeal Judge, Janak de Silva and included Court of Appeal Judge, Nishshanka Bandula Karunarathna, Retired High Court Judges Nihal Sunil Rajapaksa and A.L. Bandula Kumara Atapattu, former Secretary of the Ministry of Justice, W.M.M.R. Adikari.