Regular trading at the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) was temporarily halted for 30 minutes today (23) as the S&P SL20 index dropped by over 5% during the trading session.

S&P SL20 index fell by 147.53 points to 2,882.26 and the All Share Price Index (ASPI) also fell by 307.37 points to 7,290.14.

Accordingly, trading was temporarily halted from 1.28 p.m. to 1.58 p.m.