Coronavirus: Sri Lanka records 732 more recoveries

February 23, 2021   04:00 pm

The Ministry of Health says 732 individuals who were previously tested positive for Covid-19, have been discharged from medical care as they have returned to health. 

The new development brings the total number of novel coronavirus recoveries reported in the country to 75,842.

According to the situation report, majority of the recoveries were reported from Giriulla Treatment Centre (103), Dambadeniya Treatment Centre (40), Bindunuwewa Treatment Centre (39), Yakkala Treatment Centre (37), Dr Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital (35) and Panideniya Treatment Centre (33).

Sri Lanka’s confirmed cases court meanwhile stands at 80,517. However, 4,225 of them are still under medical care.

The country has also witnessed 450 fatalities from the novel coronavirus outbreak.

