Cabinet nod to gazette Wild Elephant Management Reserve

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted their contest for the combined resolution to publish the government gazette on the proposed Wild Elephant Management Reserve in Hambantota.

The combined resolution was tabled by the Minister of Irrigation and the Minister of Wildlife Conservation.

The habitats and wildlife corridors of wild elephants and other animal species have been severely affected by the accelerated development projects that are underway in Hambantota District. Owing to these circumstances, the human-elephant conflict in those areas is intensifying day by day.

As a solution, the Department of Wildlife Conservation had taken the initial steps to declare an elephant management reserve for elephants and other wildlife subsequent to confirmation through research on the spread of migration routes of the elephants.

Accordingly, a land in extent of 23,746.55 hectares belonging to the Department of Forest Conservation and Sri Lanka Mahaweli Authority was identified for the proposed reserve.

The gazette notification containing the guidelines and regulations required for the purpose have been drafted with the agreement of both Forest Conservation Department and Mahaweli Authority.

Said gazette notification will be published obtaining the agreement of Legal Draftsman, Department of Government Information said.