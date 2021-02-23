MPs appointed to ministerial consultative committees on technology and public security

-

Members of Parliament nominated by the Committee of Selection, to serve in the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Technology and Ministerial Consultative Committee on Public Security during the first session of the Ninth Parliament was announced today (23) in Parliament by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

This appointment was made in terms of the provisions of the Standing Order 112 of the Parliament and the resolution adopted by Parliament on 07th January 2021.

Accordingly, the Speaker announced that Susil Premajayantha, (Prof.) Tissa Vitarana, Mayantha Dissanayake, Imran Maharoof, Yadamini Gunawardena were appointed to the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Technology.

Meanwhile MPs C. B. Rathnayake, Hector Appuhamy, Akila Ellawala, Premitha Bandara Tennakoon and Rohana Bandara were appointed to Ministerial Consultative Committee on Public Security.