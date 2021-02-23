-

Covid-19 infections registered in Sri Lanka crossed 81,000 as 270 more persons were tested positive today (February 23).

Thereby, the country has confirmed 492 infections in total within the day.

Department of Government Information said 15 of them were detected from the prison cluster. The remaining 477 are close contacts of earlier cases linked to the Peliyagoda cluster.

As per statistics, the total number of Covid-19 infections confirmed in the country to date now stands at 81,009.

Recoveries from the virus meanwhile climbed to 75,842 earlier today, with 732 more patients returning to health.

However, 4,717 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres located across the island.