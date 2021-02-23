Sri Lankas Covid-19 caseload surpasses 81,000

Sri Lankas Covid-19 caseload surpasses 81,000

February 23, 2021   08:56 pm

-

Covid-19 infections registered in Sri Lanka crossed 81,000 as 270 more persons were tested positive today (February 23).

Thereby, the country has confirmed 492 infections in total within the day.

Department of Government Information said 15 of them were detected from the prison cluster. The remaining 477 are close contacts of earlier cases linked to the Peliyagoda cluster.

As per statistics, the total number of Covid-19 infections confirmed in the country to date now stands at 81,009.

Recoveries from the virus meanwhile climbed to 75,842 earlier today, with 732 more patients returning to health.

However, 4,717 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres located across the island.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories