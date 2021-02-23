Foreign Minister urges UNHRC member states to reject resolutions against Sri Lanka

-

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dinesh Gunawardena has appealed to all member states of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to reject any resolutions against Sri Lanka.

He also said it is regrettable that despite the spirit of cooperation with the HRC and its mechanism, elements working against Sri Lanka intend to table another country-specific resolution based on the OHCHR report.

Foreign Affairs Minister’s remarks came during the 46th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) a short while ago. He delivered his speech through video technology.

The 46th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) commenced yesterday (February 22) in Geneva, Switzerland, and is scheduled to continue until March 23.

Core Group on Sri Lanka – consisting of UK, Canada, Germany, North Macedonia, Malawi, and Montenegro – plans to put forward a further resolution at the UNHRC session to promote reconciliation, accountability and human rights in the island nation.

The new resolution comes in line with a recent report published by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on human rights, reconciliation and accountability in Sri Lanka.

UN Human Rights Commissioner Michelle Bachelet is due to present the relevant report during the session.