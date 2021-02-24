Sri Lanka confirms three new COVID fatalities

-

Sri Lanka has confirmed three more COVID-19 related fatalities, Director-General of Health Services confirmed today (February 23).

Accordingly, death toll from the pandemic outbreak now stands at 453, Department of Government Information said.

A 75-year-old man from Wattala area died yesterday (February 22) while receiving treatment at the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital. He had been transferred from Colombo National Hospital after testing positive for the virus. COVID pneumonia was recorded as the cause of death.

The second victim is a 76-year-old man from Nuwara-Eliya. He died on February 20 while he was under medical are at Nuwara-Eliya District General Hospital. COVID-19 infection was mentioned as the cause of death.

An 83-year-old man from Walapane area meanwhile died of COVID pneumonia and shock due to blood poisoning. He had been under medical care at the Nuwara-Eliya District General Hospital at the time of his passing.