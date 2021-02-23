PCoI report on Easter attacks recommends criminal proceedings against ex-senior officials

-

Final reports of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry which investigated the Easter Sunday terror attacks was released to the media today (February 23), revealing a long list of accusations against those it holds responsible for the attack through acts of negligence.

However, bearing a large share of the blame for the attacks, former President Maithripala Sirisena was accused by the PCoI for knowingly leaving the country without appointing an Acting Defence Minister, despite being aware of foreign intelligence warnings beforehand.

Meanwhile, a score of former senior officials including the former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando, former IGP Pujith Jayasundara and former heads of national and state intelligence services are also among the accused.