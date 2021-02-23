PCoI report on Easter attacks recommends criminal proceedings against ex-senior officials

February 23, 2021   11:55 pm

-

Final reports of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry which investigated the Easter Sunday terror attacks was released to the media today (February 23), revealing a long list of accusations against those it holds responsible for the attack through acts of negligence.

However, bearing a large share of the blame for the attacks, former President Maithripala Sirisena was accused by the PCoI for knowingly leaving the country without appointing an Acting Defence Minister, despite being aware of foreign intelligence warnings beforehand.

Meanwhile, a score of former senior officials including the former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando, former IGP Pujith Jayasundara and former heads of national and state intelligence services are also among the accused.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories