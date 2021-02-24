Showers or thundershowers likely in three provinces

-

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara districts during the evening or night, says the Department of Meteorology.

Fairly heavy falls about 50 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kalutara, Galle and Matara districts.

In the meantime, a few showers will occur in Eastern and Uva provinces.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva and Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Few showers will occur in the sea area extending from Batticaloa to Hambantota via Pottuvil.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea area extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle in the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (25-35) kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to (40-50) kmph in the deep and shallow sea area off the coast extending from Colombo to Kankesanturai via Puttalam and from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Kankesanturai via Puttalam and from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.