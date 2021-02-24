First stage of first term at govt. schools ends tomorrow

-

First stage of the first term of year 2021 of all government schools will end tomorrow (February 25), the Ministry of Education said in a statement.

Thereby, the second stage of the first term is expected to begin on the 15th of March.

The decision comes as the 2020 G. C. E Ordinary Level Examination is scheduled to take place from March 01–10, the Education Ministry said further.

More than 600,000 candidates will face the Ordinary Level examination at 4,513 centres. A total of 542 coordinating centres have been set up for the purpose.

Meanwhile, the study leave period for students facing the examination commenced on February 17.

All tuition classes and seminars related to the examination were prohibited from midnight yesterday (February 23) until the examinations are concluded.

The candidates have been given the opportunity to amend the inaccuracies in their Admission Cards through the website of the Department of Examinations.