Muthurajawela Wetlands brought under Environment Ministry and UDA

It has been decided to bring the Muthurajawela Wetlands under the purview of the Ministry of Environment and the Urban Development Authority (UDA).

The decision has been taken as per the advice of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, according to Minister Mahinda Amaraweera.

The Minister pointed out that the President focused his attention on protecting the highly sensitive ecosystem of Muthurajawela.

The Muthurajawela Wetland Sanctuary had been taken over by various individuals the ecosystem had been destroyed in illegal activities.

Minister Mahinda Amaraweera stated that steps will be taken to develop it into an attractive ecosystem for local and foreign tourists.

It is planned to complete the project by the end of next year while preserving the Muthurajawela ecosystem.