Sri Lanka, Pakistan explore possibilities to promtoe trade & investment

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan have discussed possibilities for promoting trade and expanding investment opportunities between the two countries, says the President’s Media Division (PMD).

One-on-one bilateral talks between the two leaders began at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (February 24).

PM Imran Khan, who is in Sri Lanka for a two-day official visit, was accorded a warm welcome by Secretary to President P.B. Jayasundera and Foreign Secretary Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage upon his arrival at the Presidential Secretariat.

The two leaders have further explored ways to exchange technical expertise for promotion of agriculture in Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

They have noted that their goal is to boost the agrarian economy in a way that provides higher income for farmers and subsidized prices for the consumers.

PM Khan stated that the agrarian economy in Pakistan is similar to that of Sri Lanka.

President Rajapaksa has invited the people of Pakistan to visit Sri Lanka with the eradication of Covid-19 pandemic and discussed measures that need to be taken for promoting tourism in the two nations, the PMD said further.